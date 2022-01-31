Space-Time Distortions In Arceus Pokémon Legends: Everything You Need To Know

Pokémon Legends: We tell you what these extraordinary events of Hisui are, why they are so useful and our tips so you can make the most of them. Pokémon Legends Arceus is packed with secrets, mysteries, legends, lore, and content. Game Freak’s new video game for Nintendo Switch includes random events that can greatly lengthen the duration of the game; Specifically, there are two: massive appearances and space-time distortions. Today we are going to talk about the latter, which are very interesting to get rare items, very powerful Pokémon and species that we cannot get anywhere else in Hisui.

What are space-time distortions? How are they unlocked?

To unlock the time warp mechanic, you need to have defeated Kleavor, the Obsidian Prairie Lord Pokémon. From here, it is not possible to force the appearance of a space-time distortion, since it is an extraordinary natural event ruled by chance; although there is a widespread (and proven) theory that can help us facilitate its appearance in each of the five areas of Hisui. We tell you everything below.

What are space-time distortions for? How are they identified?

Pokémon Legends Arceus is a video game that tells us about the origin of everything in this universe and tells us about the hazards of space and time. Thus, in Hisui crescent-shaped gaps are appearing in which, for unknown reasons, extremely strong creatures, Pokémon from other times or regions – both future and past, including fossils – and evolutionary objects appear. A delicacy, definitely.

Useful items (especially evolutionary items that can only be bought with Gratitude Points), so it’s a way to speed up their acquisition).

Rare species (Eevee evolutions, Pokémon from the future and fossil species).

Evolved Pokémon that require an evolution item or trade.

Non-Hisui regional forms, such as Weavile (Sinnoh) or Scizor (Johto).

Hisui and Sinnoh’s six starter Pokémon.

Eevee. Eevee appears in all areas, it is the only one that can appear in all.

Nuggets and Star Chunks (which sell for a lot of money)