Space Sweepers, Song Joong Ki’s movie you must see

If you are looking for a new story to enjoy, then you must follow the track of this science fiction film that will transport you to space and that will also take place in the future. Song Joong Ki will be in charge of the main character, read on and learn all about Space Sweepers.

The story is set in the year 2092 and shows us a specialist team that travels to space, but while they fulfill their mission they meet Dorothy, who turns out to be a weapon of destruction.

THE CAST AND PREMIERE OF SPACE SWEEPERS

During this film, Song Joong Ki will play Tae Ho, who is the pilot of the ship where the team is transported, but in addition to this actor, the cast includes stars such as Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sun Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin.

The premiere of Space Sweepers was scheduled for the month of September, however it was postponed due to the difficulties faced throughout this year. Although the new release date has not been announced, it is known that the film will be available through Netflix very soon.

