‘Space Scooter’: the opportunity to meet Messi in person

The mobile game launches a special promotion with the Argentine star whose prizes range from signed shirts and boots to a meeting with Messi.

‘Space Scooter’ launched a novel proposal six years ago for Android and Apple with Leo Messi at the helm and now he joins the Argentine star again in “Space Scooter Game”. In the game, the Barcelona crack will be the main character of the adventure. In this new launch, the company aims to “provide some distraction in these difficult times” and, for this, the game allows you to win a wide variety of prizes.

From Space Scooter products and a shirt and boots signed by Messi to getting to know Messi himself at a Meet & Greet that will include a stay in a 5-star hotel and tickets to see the player live during a game in Barcelona. In addition, this last prize is accompanied by plane tickets for two people.

Messi will promote the game for the next 8 months through his social networks and those of Space Scooter, so those interested in meeting the Argentine star should be vigilant. While the winners will be announced monthly through www.spacescootergame.com, as well as the latest news and details about it.



