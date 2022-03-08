Space Runners Carrying Fashion to Metaverse Receives $10 Million Investment

Aiming to bring fashion trends to the Metaverse, Space Runners announced that it has received an investment of 10 million dollars. Space Runners’ new investors include Polychain Capital and Pantera, which also backs Coinbase and Avalanche.

Space Runners, one of the first fashion-based brands of the Metaverse world, which entered our lives at an unprecedented speed, announced that it has received an investment of 10 million dollars. Polychain Capital, Pantera, Accel Ventures, Jump Capital and Core Ventures, which previously invested in giant companies such as Coinbase, Avalanche and Docusign, became the new investors of Space Runners. Won Soh, co-founder of the company, said, “Space Runners has reached a great team of 40 people in 5 months. With this second investment, we achieved a company valuation of 9 digits. We aim to become a Unicorn this year.” announced the growth target of Space Runners.

In the statements made by the company, it was stated that the investors include Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu, Twitch founder Justin Kan, BitTorrent founder Ashwin Navin, Rotten Tomatoes founder Patrick Lee, Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao and Kabam founder Holly Liu.

The fashion world is expected to spread on the Metaverse

One of the names that made statements on the subject was Paul Veradittakit, partner of Pantera Capital. “As the fund, we are proud to support Space Runners’ vision to enable a new way to interact with fashion. Fashion is a great tool for people to express their identity and culture in the metaverse. Therefore, we expect the $2 trillion fashion industry in the physical world to be much higher in the virtual world.” Veradittakit explained what awaits the industry.

Space Runners launched its first NFT collection, the NBA Champions shoe collection, last December, alongside NBA Champions Kyle Kuzma and Nick Young. The sale of the collection, with a total value of 10 million dollars, was completed in under 9 minutes and the company achieved a great success with this sale. Space Runners, which has a community of more than 500 thousand people on its social channels, continues its preparations for its new collection while continuing its efforts to bring the world’s first fashion-themed Metaverse to life.