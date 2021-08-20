Space Jam: Rayssa Leal and Bugs Release Teaser Movie; watch!

The movie Space Jam: A New Legacy premiered today (20) on HBO Max and, apparently, the promotion is “very heavy”. After announcing the arrival of 180 new movies in the streaming catalog just this Friday, HBO has now released a teaser with an unlikely encounter: Olympic skate medalist Rayssa Leal alongside Bugs Bunny. Watch:

“In Space Jam: A New Legacy, artificial intelligence, Al G (Dom Cheadle) kidnaps Lebron James’ son and sends the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player to a parallel reality, where only Warner Bros. cartoon characters live . To rescue your child, he’ll need to win an epic basketball game against digital superversions of the biggest stars in NBA and WNBA history. For this tough mission, King James will have the help of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, among other established characters from Looney Tunes”, says the official synopsis.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm Lee and features LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. The movie is available in streaming to all subscribers. It is worth remembering that the first feature, starring Michael Jordan, is also in the HBO Max catalogue.