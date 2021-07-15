Space Jam 2: What is The Critic’s Opinion of The Movie? See Reactions!

Space Jam 2: After 25 years, basketball classic Space Jam returns to the screen with a reboot starring LeBron James. In the first version, from 1996, star Michael Jordan was responsible for the highest-grossing basketball-themed film in history, along with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz, Tweety and other iconic animations.

In the most recent plot, the fictional version of the Los Angeles Lakers player lives an adventure to rescue his son after the boy is kidnapped by an evil artificial intelligence, Al-G Rhythm. He summons the Looney Tunes to a basketball tournament against a digitally developed team.

The supporting cast also includes Don Cheadle, the actor who was best known in Marvel Productions; Zendaya, who was part of Spiderman; Sonequa Martin-Green, which has Star Trek in its history.

What is the critic’s opinion on Space Jam 2?

Basketball fans prepare to reboot Space Jam after 25 years. (Source: Wraner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure)

Early reviews of the film point to positive points in terms of the story’s rhythm and fun, despite criticizing the chosen humor formula, lacking a more adult appeal and excessive pop references. So far, the film’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes reaches a mere 45%, with a total of 11 ratings.

News.com.au

Wenlei Ma of News.com.au gave the rating 2.5 out of 5, characterizing the experience of watching Space Jam 2 as swimming in a “two-hour Warner Bros marketing executive’s dream.” That’s because, according to him, filmmakers were forced to include countless allusions to the WB universe.

The Jam Report

The Jam Report’s critic Doug Jamieson echoed the previous 2.5 rating, saying the sequence “rarely takes time to stand upright.” He likens the feeling of watching characters play a video game to “sitting behind your best friend while he plays Mario Kart.”

Stuff.co.nz

With a slightly more positive rating of 3.5, Graeme Tuckett of Stuff.co.nz offers a fresh perspective on the film, calling it “a love letter to movies and the people who make them.” .

The AU Review

Peter Gray, from The AU Review, gave 2.5 for the production he considers to be aimed at children, as it constitutes, according to the critic, a “colourful and inexplicable distraction”. For him, the work will have “no legacy”.

Space Jam 2: what else you need to remember

Original production with Michael Jordan had similar reviews to more recent film. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure)

Remember that the first version of Space Jam has a 45% approval rating on the same Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of release, even, reviews were similar to the current version, relating production to a marketing and sales strategy. Furthermore, it served as a coronation for Jordan.

The visual performance with characters from the Looney Tunes universe, remarkable since its launch in 1996, is also present in Space Jam 2. The highlight is Lola Bunny, with clothes and personality and less sexualized.