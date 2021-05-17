Space Jam 2: Unprecedented Trailer For The Film Is Released

Space Jam 2: During the 2021 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, viewers were able to check out an unpublished trailer for the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The production is not a direct sequel to the 1990s film, but it does bring out some of the famous characters who were present in the narrative in a new way and also great references.

LeBron James, a great basketball player today, is one of the big names in the project who will join the Looney Tunes to defeat a big threat known as Al G (Don Cheadle).

The cast also features Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Sonequa Martin-Green, as well as players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

Check out the new trailer shared by Twitter during this Sunday’s event (16):

The way I dropped everything to watch this #SpaceJamANewLegacy TV Spot.. so damn excited for this movie😅🥕🐰🏀 pic.twitter.com/jsN96r6muM — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) May 17, 2021

Space Jam 2: learn more about the movie

In previous interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Don Cheadle gave more details about his role in the production. According to the actor, when they presented the project to him, a lot of information was highlighted, especially when they talked about what would happen to LeBron in the narrative. “I thought that was really cool,” he commented.

“It was very innovative to be able to play this character, which I don’t even know how much I can talk about,” he said. “But I thought it would be a cool story to have with LeBron, as well as being a cool character to play with him,” he said.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron and his son Dom will be trapped in a digital space controlled by a rather dishonest artificial intelligence – consisting of the character of Cheadle, already mentioned. That way, the challenge will be launched and the Looney Tunes gang, which includes the famous Bugs Bunny, will appear to help the player beat the enemy.

With the direction of Malcolm D. Lee and screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance, the film opens in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max on July 16.