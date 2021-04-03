Space Jam 2: LeBron James meets Looney Tunes in trailer

Continuation of the 1996 classic, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, had its first trailer released by Warner Bros. In the video, we see LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) being pulled into cyberspace, where they will meet the Looney Tunes and other classic characters from the studio. Check out:

What to expect from Space Jam 2?

The first trailer starts with Lebron and his son clashing over basketball and being magically transported to cyberspace. The site is controlled by AI-G Rhythm artificial intelligence (Don Cheadle).

To recover Dom, the star will need to win a game of basketball against the villain. Rhythm then sends Lebron to the “canceled” world, where the Looney Tunes are.

Contrary to what was done with Michael Jordan, the protagonist of the sequel has an animated version. In addition, we see other classic characters from Warner Bros, such as the Flintstones, King Kong and Iron Giant.

As in the first film, Space Jam 2 should feature other basketball stars, such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Everybody in Panic 5) and screenplay by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and Sev Ohanian (Escape), Space Jam 2: A New Legacy opens in theaters on July 15, 2021.