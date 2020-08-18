Space Jam 2: LeBron James “Looney Tunes” Team Jersey

Space Jam: A New Legacy is closer than ever! LeBron James shows us the Tune Squad uniform.

A first surprise look at Space Jam 2 came to get us excited about this film that marked our childhood, or adolescence in some cases. During an event for the LeBron James Family Foundation, a first look was unveiled of LeBron James in his new Tune Squad jersey, better known as the Looney Tunes team, from the long-awaited sequel.

The post is kind of a really short teaser where James walks towards the camera sporting his colorful new style for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The sequel has been in the works for a long time and he finally got behind the scenes last year with Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) in the director’s chair.

Space Jam 2 closer than ever

In fact, the film has a pretty impressive team that has brought it to life: Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler co-wrote it with Sev Ohanian (Searching) and also produced it, and Hans Zimmer has teamed up with Kris Bowers (When They See Us) to compose. marker.

Of course, the film also ended up replacing its original director Terence Nance a few weeks after filming, at which point acclaimed cinematographer Bradford Young also left the project.

The cast includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Eric Bauza and Kath Soucie, with several NBA players including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma confirmed to make appearances alongside the WNBA players. , Diana Taurasi and Nneka. Ogwumike.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021, here is the video that was shared on Twitter and that has gone around the world.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020



