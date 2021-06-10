Space Jam 2: LeBron James Faces His Biggest Trailer Challenge

Space Jam 2: Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film, starring LeBron James, pits the NBA star in a basketball game alongside the Looney Tunes. Check the preview.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) are imprisoned by artificial intelligence, Al G (Dom Cheadle). In order to save him, the Los Angeles Lakers player will need to win an epic basketball game against digital superversions of the biggest stars in NBA and WNBA history. For this tough mission, King James will have the help of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, among other characters.

Warner Bros. also released a new poster for the feature. Check it out below.

As in the first film, Space Jam: A New Legacy is expected to feature other basketball stars such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Everyone in Panic 5) and screenplayed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and Sev Ohanian (Escape), Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters on July 15, 2021.