Space Games That Make You Discover Different Worlds

Space games are a kind of hard not to like. The unique universe, distant galaxies and the endless universe where imagination is mixed with reality, contains all the ingredients that will make the paste of a fun game. In this content, we take a closer look at the most entertaining space games that bring the vast universe to our screens.

Space theme; It has become an indispensable part of our daily life in many areas. From literature to cinema, games, science, physics and every field we can think of, space exploration and the theme of space are covered. As such, space games with us since the early years of the game world also attract a great deal of attention.

Space games, which have recently become more breathtaking with the advancing technology, can be about both the real known universe and science fiction product fantasy galaxies. If you also like the space theme, you can check out our list of the most fun space games and bring space galaxies to your home. Note: The games in the list are in alphabetical order.

The best space games that will bring distant galaxies to your screens:

Kerbal Space Program

Mass Effect 2

No Man’s Sky

Observation

Outer Wilds

Star Conflict

Star Trek Online

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Outer Worlds

Universe Sandbox 2

A true space simulation: Kerbal Space Program

Release year: 2013

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS

One of the first steps to doing something in space will be to be able to go into space naturally. Kerbal Space Program also starts you from this point. In this game where you try to build rockets and go to the planet you want with endless trial and error method, we help the creatures called Kerbal, whom we cannot say they are cute, conquer the universe. With Kerbal Space Program, you can discover the laws of physics and experience the pleasure of building a successful spacecraft.

Space action with a movie-like story: Mass Effect 2

Release year: 2011

Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Mass Effects 2, the second game of Mass Effects, a space-themed action role-playing game series, is also the most popular game in the trilogy. Mass Effects 2, which in a way combines two legendary Star Wars and Star Trek; It is an action-packed game where you can travel to space galaxies and encounter strange alien races. Although it is not an open world game, Mass Effects 2 manages to show us the atmosphere of space, even in linear structure.

The planet has enormous details that we can discover and own: No Man’s Sky

Release year: 2016

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Android

No Man’s Sky is one of the games that divides the game world into two. It is also one of the games with the largest space-themed open world, offering the most freedom. That’s why some claim that the huge open world repeats itself and is full of bugs, while others enjoy the endless exploration of the game. Regardless, No Man’s Sky is a game that will not upset fans of space games and open worlds. However, it is useful not to have high expectations.

Space thriller through the eyes of an AI: Observation

Release year: 2019

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Observation, a recent Indie game, tackles a very interesting and potential subject. Observation, also known as an interactive science fiction and thriller movie, is about the separation of a space station of the same name from the Earth’s orbit and drifting to a point near Saturn.

At the same time, the artificial intelligence of the station, SAM, exhibits strange behavior and Dr. Things are starting to get pretty bad for Emma Fisher. Another interesting aspect of the game is that, contrary to the traditional approach, Dr. We are animating artificial intelligence SAM instead of Emma.

If wildlife on Earth doesn’t cut you: Outer Wilds

Release year: 2019

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Outer Wilds is a role-playing game with a primary perspective, but unlike most games of this genre, in Outer Wilds we travel through interesting galaxies and meet strange alien races. The most interesting point of the game is that the character we play is stuck in a 20-minute time loop. We examine the planets in this strange solar system every 20 minutes and try to learn more about the mysterious alien race Nomai.

Star Conflict: where you can develop your spaceship and participate in battles

Release year: 2012

Platform: PC, Linux, macOS, SteamOS

Star Conflict, with its gameplay based on using spaceships and fighting, relies heavily on the leveling and “equipment down / upgrade” system. The main point of Star Conflict, which can be considered as a “PvP dog fight” game with a classic spaceship, is the number of playable ships. There are over 240 spaceships in Star Conflict, which has several different maps and points to explore. It’s also free to play Star Conflict.

Living a legend: Star Trek Online

Release year: 2010

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS

The other free to play game on our list, Star Trek Online, is a game that should not be missed, especially for those who love the Star Trek universe. Although it encountered some problems on its first release, Star Trek Online has overcome these problems and is considered one of the best space-themed MMO role-playing games.

Many new events are added to Star Trek Online, which is a very active game. Thanks to these events, you can travel from one end of the galaxy to the other and meet missions, characters and places you have not encountered before.

There is also a kind of spaceship simulation and story: Star Wars: Squadrons

Release year: 2020

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

If you want to drive legendary Star Wars spaceships from the primary point of view and participate in Galactic battles, Star Wars: Squadrons will exactly meet your needs. Squadrons, which also have a unique short story mode, are mainly based on online gameplay. Squadrons, which can be considered as a kind of spaceship simulation, provide the opportunity to use the X-Wings and TIE Fighters we have watched in movies for years in real time.

Colorful planets and extraterrestrials: The Outer Worlds

Release year: 2019

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Outer Worlds, one of the unforgettable names of space-themed action role-playing games in a short time, is produced by a studio that is highly experienced in RPG. The Outer Worlds, produced by the studio Obsidian Entertainment, who made Fallout: New Vegas, which is considered one of the best RPG games, gives us the chance to navigate a solar system with colorful planets and races.

Universe simulator: Universe Sandbox 2

Release year: 2012

Platform: PC, macOS, Linux

Universe Sandbox, which is a very large scale “universe” simulator, gives us everything that has been discovered about the universe so far. We can place all the objects discovered in the universe as we want within the framework of the laws of physics, and we can create new solar systems and galaxies. By manipulating the characteristics of the planets, we can create new planets with life. In other words, we can say that what you can do with Universe Sandbox is indefinite within the laws of physics.

We have come to the end of our content where we take a look at some of the best games that come to mind when it comes to space games. There are many other space games on the market that may or may not be popular. However, we tried to include more proven games in this list. You can share the space games that you love to play and the games that come to mind when you think of space games with us in the comments section.



