Space Crew, analysis. Space drift !

The creators of Bomber Crew release a new real-time strategy (RTS) game with good ideas and nods to Star Trek, but they are far from finished.

After the success of Bomber Crew, its first game, Jon Wingrove and Dave Miller have once again joined forces in a very similar project, as they already suggest from the name. We refer to Space Crew, Runner Duck’s second release, the tiny indie studio that both friends make up in its entirety (Wingrove in charge of programming and Miller as responsible for the design and artistic section). A new real-time strategy (RTS) game that puts aside the warlike atmosphere of the previous one to embrace the mysteries of space and follow in the footsteps of Star Trek.

Welcome to Starfleet

The space opera of Runner Duck and Curve Digital, its distributor, does not begin in Deep Space 9, but in Athena, a space base that serves as a menu (HUB) and allows us to create and edit our own crew. For that reason not yet managing the Enterprise, we will soon be surrounded by Kirk, Spock and company. And having permadeath in the game, sooner rather than later these will give way to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, such as the esteemed McCoy third and Uhura 4 of our game. But if there is something that resembles the heroes of Space Crew with those of Gene Roddenberry, it is not so much the editor as its potential specialization in different classes and trades. We will sail seas of stars with a maximum of six crew members, among which there must always be a captain (establishes the main objective of the mission and orders the jumps to hyperspace), an engineer (fixes the damage of the ship and takes care of the reactor), a security officer (able to open and close the floodgates depending on the risk), a telecommunications officer (who tracks the target, makes contact and marks the way forward), as well as a couple of weapons officers (at to put in charge of turrets and defense systems). A very complete cast of roles and full of details that bring the experience closer to simulation rather than to the arcade genre.

Once our team is formed, it is our turn to accept some missions and go out to sail the universe. Space Crew lacks history, although not context. We are in a distant future in which humanity fights against the Phasmids, an alien race that tries to conquer us. That is why all missions have to do with these. Defeat an entire fleet of enemy ships, deliver packages in their territory, come to the rescue of scientists who are being attacked by aliens, and so on. Upon finishing and returning to base, Athena, we will receive experience points for each member of the crew, research points and money. The experience allows you to level up McCoy third and Uhura 4, with which we unlock new skills and strategic options. Weapons officers will sharpen their marksmanship; the captain will remember that he can order evasive maneuvers; the engineer will be able to extract the energy from the reactor to use it in the shields; and so on. In time we will even discover how to go in stealth mode and how to launch electromagnetic bombs that paralyze all the adversaries around. For their part, the research points are like investing in R&D. Thanks to them we will unlock plans to make new parts of the ship, or special costumes and objects for these friendly galactic hitchhikers. And money … well, it’s money. Without it, it happens like in real life. The wonders of the research team stay in the minds of their scientists.



