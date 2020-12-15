Space agencies prepare to deal with extraterrestrial life

With the arrival of asteroid samples and the advance in human base plans on the Moon and Mars, how to ensure that there will be no contamination (reverse or direct) returns to the agenda and budgets of space agencies, especially NASA, the Exploration Agency Aerospace of Japan (JAXA) and the European Space Agency (ESA).

For years, space agencies have made every effort to ensure that nothing that is terrestrial contaminates extra-planetary space. Now the opposite is true: on December 5th, JAXA technicians collected the container ejected by the Hayabusa2 probe in the Australian desert, before it went on to another destination.

The samples inside the capsule are from Ryugu, a carbon-rich asteroid that probably houses the so-called building blocks of life.

(In 2011, NASA-funded researchers found in 12 carbon-rich meteorites a wide variety of nucleobases, the DNA-forming molecules – more specifically, adenine and guanine, parts of DNA, and hypoxanthine and xanthine, used in other biological processes. )

The material was taken to the JAXA Extraterrestrial Samples Curation Center, a complex on the outskirts of Tokyo whose main function is to keep the cosmic material free from earth contamination.

Sleep for thousands of years

“In South Africa’s gold mines, perforated rocks reveal water reservoirs hundreds of thousands of years old, harboring microbes. If you provide light and heat, they will multiply, ”astrobiologist J. Andy Spry of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute (SETI) told National Geographic.

In February 2021, the Perseverance rover will collect samples from the bottom of the Jezero crater, a place where life is believed to have emerged on Mars. The soil samples will be sent back to Earth – and no one has the faintest idea of ​​what else will come, other than rocks and regolith.



