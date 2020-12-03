SP startup accused of promoting racism in group dynamics

“Last Tuesday I went through the worst selection process in MY LIFE. I will record everything I went through here and how this refusal made me extremely happy to NOT be part of this company that shouldn’t even exist.” Thus begins the story of Otávio Salles, from São Paulo, who accuses the technology startup Carupi, specialized in the sale of used cars, of promoting racism during a selection process by video call.

“In the end, we were told that there would be a dynamic and that we would be divided into two groups. A debate was proposed: one group would be in favor and another would be against the theme offered. The theme? Racial quota. Me? Team against. Yes. You can see … “, adds the professional, noting that the discussions became heated during the evaluation.

“We were sent to a virtual room to establish our points for ten minutes and the horror show was started (detail: a coordinator was inside the rooms listening to everything): ‘if black can’t make it to high school, he deserves to be in college? ‘;’ Brazil is a miscegenated country, everyone is black ‘;’ white also suffers racism, where’s our quota? ‘ and so it went on for ten long minutes. ”

“It’s not about me getting excited or not. It’s about betting on a topic that MUST NOT be debated or not”, defends the candidate. “Debate is that you don’t like French fries and I like roasted potatoes, which we kill ourselves arguing about. There’s no way we can’t take it personally. There’s no way to revolt. A girl from HR said it was to test our emotional intelligence.”

There is no way not to revolt. An HR girl said it was to test our emotional intelligence

“For God’s sake, people who work in HR, you don’t have to think for more than two seconds to understand how this type of project is FAILED. Is that how you measure my emotional intelligence? Being racist for half an hour?” on twitter.

CEO response and questions

In response to the accusations, Diego Fischer, founder and CEO of Carupi, stated that “the intention of the process is precisely to select people who are able, despite the discomfort or trauma of life, to consider perspectives different from their own even for 10 minutes”, attributing the origin of several conflicts, including wars, for lack of them.

“Watch out for implicitly offensive comments like your ‘cis-straight white coordinator’ that reinforce hate speech and polarization,” advised Salles. “The selection process, in conclusion, worked perfectly to filter you and we wish you good luck in your career.”



