SP Government Anticipates Vaccination Within 15 Days

SP: The Governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced this Wednesday (09) that the vaccination schedule against covid-19 of the São Paulo population was brought forward by 15 days. As of the new date, adults living in the state will be vaccinated with the 1st dose until October 18, instead of October 31, 2021.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the headquarters of the Government of São Paulo. In addition to the new schedule, it was informed that the vaccination of 1 million people with disabilities (PCDs), who do not receive the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit), starts this Thursday (10).

Next Friday (11), the target audience in São Paulo will be Basic Education workers aged 18 to 44 years. Starting next week, adults without comorbidity aged 55 to 59 years can be vaccinated.

Regiane de Paula, general coordinator of the State Immunization Program, explained that the new dates consider the prospects for the delivery of vaccines by the Federal Government.

She also spoke about the launch of “Day of Hope”, a platform on the website of the Government of São Paulo that carries out a countdown until October 18, when the entire population of the state must be immunized. The site also has a “vaccinometer”, which informs the number of doses applied and the percentage of people from São Paulo who have already taken the 1st and 2nd doses.

Check out the new immunization calendar in São Paulo below.

06/16 to 07/08: 55 to 59 years.

07/09 to 07/19: 54 years old.

20/07 to 03/08: 50 to 53 years old.

08/04 to 08/18: 45 to 49 years.

19/08 to 28/08: 40 to 44 years.

29/08 to 07/09: 35 to 39 years.

08/09 to 17/09: 30 to 34 years old.

9/18 to 9/27: 25 to 29 years.

9/28 to 10/18: 18 to 24 years old.