SP eases restrictions and will allow CCXP and Campus Party in person

SP: The Government of the State of São Paulo announced, on Wednesday (7), the extension of the opening hours of non-essential businesses and services from 9 pm to 11 pm from Friday (9) until July 31st. However, the relaxation of restrictions may be revised at any time.

The service of religious temples, cultural spaces, beauty salons, clubs and commercial establishments was also expanded. The permitted occupancy went from 40% to 60% of the total capacity.

On-site technical and higher education classes are scheduled to resume as of August 2, with 60% occupancy for all courses, except those in the health area, which will be able to function at 100% capacity.

Events holding

Starting on July 17, the government of São Paulo intends to carry out 30 test events with people who have been vaccinated and with a negative diagnosis for covid-19. Among the events, the following stand out:

The Campus Party fair, scheduled to start on October 28th;

The Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, on November 21;

The CCXP, from December 15th to 20th.

“All events are model events, which create security models, which create accessibility only in a safe way, requiring complete vaccination, with antigen testing in 24 hours, or RT-PCR in the last 72 hours”, guarantees Jean Gorinchteyn, Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo.