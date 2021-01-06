SP details vaccination plan against covid-19

The government of the State of São Paulo detailed, this Wednesday (6), the State Immunization Plan against covid-19, confirming the previously presented schedule, which foresees the beginning of the application of CoronaVac on January 25, in all the regions of the São Paulo territory.

In the first phase, 9 million people should receive the Sinovac immunizer by March 28, applied in two doses. Health workers, quilombolas and indigenous people will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by the elderly (the dates of application vary according to the age group).

Vaccination in São Paulo will take place from 7 am to 10 pm, from Monday to Friday, and between 7 am and 5 pm on weekends and holidays, according to the state administration, which also announced the expansion of the number of service stations to 10,000. The increase in the vaccination network will be possible with the use of schools, train and bus stations, PM barracks, pharmacies and the drive-thru system.

A total of 79 thousand professionals will be involved in the operation, approximately 54 thousand workers in the health sector and 25 thousand police officers who will escort the immunizer, will help to ensure safety and prevent agglomerations in vaccination sites.

CoronaVac Effectiveness

The results of the phase 3 clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine are due to be released by the Butantan Institute on Thursday (7), when the entity also intends to request the emergency use of CoronaVac to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

So far, the São Paulo government has already stored more than 10 million doses of the product, out of the 18 million needed to complete the initial immunization phase. This total includes the vaccine ready for application and the necessary supplies for filling in Butantan.