SP creates police division specializing in cyber crimes

The governor of São Paulo, João Dória, confirmed the creation of the Civil Police Cybercrime Division (DCCIBER), a group specialized in investigating cases that take place online or using online tools, such as hacker attacks, phishing cases and other types of scams and frauds. The news is already published in the Official Gazette as of Decree nº 65.241.

With DCCIBER, the Civil Police of São Paulo gains a more focused and apt division to deal with the matter. According to the organization, 50 officers have already taken a specialization course in investigation and information collection, while another 30 start in November the module for Investigation Techniques for Crimes Committed by Electronic Media.

DCCIBER will be based in the building of the Police Palace, in the district of Luz, and will be commanded by delegate Gaetano Vergine. The department will consist of four other police stations: one of Frauds against Financial Institutions practiced by Electronic means; one of Fraud against Electronic Commerce Institutions practiced by Electronic means; one for Violation of Electronic Devices and Data Networks; and another specialized in Laundering and Concealment of Illicit Assets by Electronic Means. An intelligence center and a technical analysis laboratory will also be part of the structure.



