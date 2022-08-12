Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Breaks Silence On Shep Rose’s Split: I “Have to Assume” He Wasn’t Faithful

Spilling all the tea. Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm didn’t hold back when discussing her breakup with Shep Rose for the first time.

“We are not together,” said 27—year-old Green during an appearance on the program “Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, August 11, and said that before their breakup, she lived “in her own house.” “I may have to assume [he wasn’t faithful to me].”

She added: “This news came a few weeks before we officially [broke off the relationship]. What is depicted is not a stick that broke the camel’s back, but I think that everything that is shown nine months later turns out to be true,” he still thinks.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that 42-year-old Rose and Green had split after almost two years of relationship. The former couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, often talked about their strong bond before the breakup.

“Things are going well and she’s fantastic,” the businessman told Us in October 2020. “I kind of jokingly said that she refuses to give me a reason not to love her, honestly. Like, I can find a reason to, like, get out of, like, any… oh, not affection, but do you know what I mean?

Rose then admitted that his relationship with Green forced him to reconsider his plans for the future. “Day after day, month after month, she was just fantastic. It just makes life easier when you think, “Wait a second, why don’t I want this person in my life at all?” he told us. “It doesn’t make any sense. So this is definitely a deviation from my norm.”

In season 8, which premiered in June, viewers saw how Rose and Green’s romance changed when they tried to solve their problems. “Now I don’t want to have children. But we don’t use protection,” said Austin Kroll, host of the podcast “Enough About Me” during the July episode. “I do not know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good, and she’s a big, big part of it.”

The nurse, for her part, later admitted that she was ready to take the next step in their relationship. “In my ideal world, I would get married, maybe in 30-31 years. I would have started [having] children at 32-33,” she said on the Bravo series. “Shep’s watch may not be ticking, but mine is ticking.”

Green also told Andy Cohen on Thursday that she thought her ex-beau might change his attitude to getting married, adding that, in her opinion, he is afraid of being the first person in his family who may divorce.

After their breakup, co-star Olivia Flowers weighed in on whether a reconciliation is possible in the future of Rose and Green. “Taylor initiated it. But they both occupy the place she offered,” she explained to Us on Monday, August 8. — [Taylor does] as good as could be expected. It’s one thing to go through a breakup, but it’s another to face it publicly. And I think it was kind of a shock in all of this.”

The newcomer continued: “The news spread even before she accepted it herself. But she was good.”

Rose did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.