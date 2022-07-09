Southern charm: what is the Jupiter Island Club

In a recent episode of Southern Charm, Jupiter Island Club was mentioned by Shep Rose and his cousin Marcie Hobb, and fans are interested to learn more about the exclusive resort. Shep has been a mainstay of “Southern Charm” since the first season and showed fans a glimpse into his life as one of the bachelors of Charleston, South Carolina. The star of “Southern Charm” shared that he comes from a rich, solid family that has been building up its fortune for generations.

For the first time, one of Shep’s family members joined the cast of Southern Charm. Shep’s cousin Marcy was first mentioned by Austin Kroll during a double date with Olivia Flowers, Shep and his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green. Austin joked that Marcie makes Patricia Altschul look poor, which surprised his colleagues on the set. Later, fans met Marcie at Naomi Olindo’s party, and Patricia commented on her last name. Shep agreed that she came from the Hobb line and mentioned the Jupiter Island Club.

Patricia seemed to know about the Jupiter Island Club, and Marcie later revealed in confession that the club was very exclusive, and in order to be accepted, members had to have not only money, but also heritage. Marcie explained that her ancestor Columbus Cummings built railroads in Chicago and sold them to Vanderbilt, and he made his fortune on this. According to the Chicago Tribune, Jupiter Island Club, located on Jupiter Island in Florida, “is probably the largest and most expensive private club in the world.”

Jupiter Island Club is not just a country club for members only, it owns houses worth about $4 million. Patricia’s Charleston home is valued at about $4.8 million. Within the reach of residents there are all kinds of leisure activities such as swimming, tennis, sailing and golf. Many don’t even need a car to get around, and instead they prefer golf carts. Members can only be admitted to an extremely private club with the approval of the board of directors, and they can be refused with one black ball. It is unclear if Shep is a member, but when asked about the club, he was silent and said he could not talk about it.

Although Shep said he grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth, he continues to pursue his many investments. Along with owning several bars in the Charleston area, Shep has developed his own clothing line called ShepGear. Just like his co-star Craig Conover’s pillow business, ShepGear started when Southern Charm fans commented on a hat that Shep designed himself. It soon grew into selling T-shirts and other products such as face masks and dog collars. Although Marcie doesn’t need to work, she makes a living as a successful real estate agent. Fans are interested in learning more about the exclusive Jupiter Island Club, and they will hopefully learn more in the 8th season of Southern Charm.