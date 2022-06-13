“Southern Charm” star Katherine Dennis has been dumped again… by another lawyer

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” will be released soon, but not everything is as it seems. In the trailer released by Bravo last month, it seemed like all the actors were in love. Including Catherine Dennis and her beau, Ravenell Bread.

But this last season was filmed in 2021, and a lot has changed since filming was completed. The relationship between Catherine and Bread, shown in the trailer, ended a long time ago. And after their separation, the star of “Southern Charm” was again thrown by another lawyer.

Ravenell Bread will appear in season 8 of “Southern Charm”

Even before the premiere of the 8th season of “Southern Charm” hits Bravo, we already know that this will be the only season in which fans can expect to see Bread. On the official cast page of Southern Charm, he is described as a former college athlete who is “proud of the discipline and hard work he puts into his relationship with Catherine.”

But after dating for over a year, an insider told Us Weekly in November 2021 that Bread and his girlfriend, a reality TV star, had officially announced their separation.

According to the source, the reason for the breakup was that Bread did not want to make serious commitments to Catherine, which she wanted. They explained that the “Southern Charm” star, who shares 7-year-old Kensi and 6-year-old Saint with her ex Thomas Ravenel, wants to “get married again and have more children.”

Another lawyer dumped Catherine Dennis

Since Katherine and Thomas split up in 2016, the former couple has been fighting an ongoing custody battle. Thomas is currently in full custody, and Catherine only receives visits.

This battle recently took another turn when Catherine was abandoned by the lawyers handling her custody case. According to All About the Tea, the Southern Charm star is now “fighting for new legal representation” after her lawyers abruptly dropped her case.

Katherine’s entire legal team—Susan Rawls Strom and Pete Karrens—filed a petition with the Charleston County Family Court on May 31 with a request to “dismiss the lawyer” of the “Southern Charm” star. The reason they dropped Catherine’s case was because the lawyer-client relationship was “irretrievably damaged.”

“The grounds for the petition are that the lawyer and the defendant can no longer communicate and cannot come to an agreement on issues relevant to the case, and the relationship between the lawyer and the client is irrevocably violated to such an extent that the undersigned cannot effectively represent the defendant,” the petition says. to read.

“Southern Charm” Star Catherine Dennis Doesn’t Pay Her Lawyers On Time

The insider claims that Catherine does not pay for the services of her lawyers in a timely manner, and they refuse to risk their “stellar reputation without transparent cooperation” from the reality show star.

“For her, it’s like lawyer number 12… they all keep quitting because she’s late, lies to them and doesn’t pay them, despite her big salary from Bravo,” the source shared.

When Catherine found out that her lawyers had abandoned her, she turned to her Instagram story to call both her legal team and the father of her children. She called Thomas a “conflicted person,” and then accused her lawyers of treating her “like a number.”

The trailer for the 8th season of “SOUTHERN CHARM” is already here — and @people has an exclusive premiere!

“Dear lawyers! If your client is in the process of custody of a person with a high conflict, please know: you are her voice, you are her lawyer, she has experienced trauma, treat her as a person, not as a case number. The caption is “Survivors everywhere,” Catherine wrote.

The premiere of the eighth season of “Southern Charm” will take place on Thursday, June 23, on the Bravo channel.