Southern Charm: Ravenell Bread Reveals What Led to Catherine’s Split

The star of the series “Southern charm” Bread Ravenell told what factors accelerated his breakup with model Catherine Dennis. Bread and Catherine began their relationship in 2020 and were together until 2021. The two of them lived a year on a roller coaster. Catherine has been in “Southern Charm” since the first season in 2014. Since then, she has received a negative reaction from viewers for a number of reasons.

One of the biggest things Catherine was criticized for was an interaction in May 2020, when she started arguing with black radio host and political activist Tamika Gadsden via DM on Instagram after Tamika spoke out about racism. During the conversation, Catherine called the radio host by different names before going so far as to send Tamika a smiley face in the form of a monkey. Bread and Catherine began dating in July 2020, and during the 8th season of “Southern Charm”, many of Catherine’s colleagues began to suspect that she started a relationship only in an attempt to improve her image after a racial scandal in May. The couple moved into their first home in April 2021, but separated in November.

Related: Southern Charm: A Timeline of Catherine Dennis and Bread Ravenella’s Relationship

While viewers of “Southern Charm” had a lot to say about Catherine and Bread’s relationship, the former athlete is now talking about what the end meant for the couple. Bread recently explained to Us Weekly that while the relationship “started well,” things started to unravel when they appeared on camera. Bread claimed that while Catherine was telling him about the court battles she was involved in, she seemed to be hiding important information from him. “She didn’t tell me what she went through. She told me that she was involved in court cases and other things in which her children and custody disputes were involved… She didn’t tell me about her relationship [with the actors],” said Bread, referring to the fact that Catherine shares custody of her two children with former actor Thomas Ravenel. Bread said he felt like he was “going blind” and often found himself depressed and unable to express his feelings to Catherine, adding: “When I expressed my feelings to her, [her reaction] was more like, Oh, you’re a grown** man. You have to deal with it.”

While Catherine’s inattentive and somewhat secretive behavior seemed to create tension in the relationship, Bread explained that filming the 8th season of “Southern Charm” accelerated his breakup with Catherine, which he did not expect. While Katherine warned Bread that appearing on the show together could drive a wedge between them, Bread felt that reality TV could help them stay together. He soon realized that this was not the case, and said that “every time we made a movie, it was just an argument… It was getting petty. away.” Despite the problems with Catherine, Bread insisted that there is not necessarily enmity between the couple. “I always wish her all the best. I will always love her, only from a distance,” he concluded.

Although Bread wishes Katherine and her family all the best, it’s no wonder they don’t talk anymore after season 8 of Southern Charm. controlling her public image, she was definitely right that the shooting was the last straw in her relationship. As for whether the two would have stayed together if they hadn’t appeared on the series, it seems that the breakup was simply inevitable amid a custody battle over Catherine, a racial scandal and a general penchant for stoking drama.