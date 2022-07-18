Southern Charm Madison Lecroy Says She Feels Redeemed after Beef with Austin Kroll

In “Southern Charm,” the main product of the Bravo reality show, things get a little confusing in the romance department. The relationship between Madison Lecroy and Austin Kroll (which, hallelujah, ended in 2020) is just one example of the turbulent interpersonal drama that played out in Charleston, South Carolina. These two clearly did not show the best qualities in each other, as evidenced by their incessant infidelities, insults and disputes, which began to spread to the rest of the actors. However, Lecroy explained why she now feels “redeemed” for her behavior on screen.

Speaking to people, the sharp-tongued hairdresser hinted at her antics in the recent Bravo Winter House crossover season. While their mutual co-star Craig Conover found a girl among the mixed cast, Austin Kroll is known to have continued his playboy lifestyle through casual liaisons. (And the tension from them eventually flowed into the next season of “Summer House” and their cast, into the bargain.) Apparently, Madison Lecroy thinks that what happened just proves how much Kroll is to blame for their own tumultuous romance and how she got there. She told the outlet:

I am redeemed for the moment. He’s got it coming for him. Austin showed his true face, so now people can understand why I behaved like that. Anyone can say I was just better at playing the game that he and Craig [Conover] have been playing all this time. They were furious.

In other words, the men from Southern Charm know exactly which buttons to push, but Madison Lecroy is more than ready to accept the challenge they throw. Viewers saw this complex dynamic in spectacular fashion during the special reunion of the seventh season of the show in 2021. In fact, Craig Conover and Austin Kroll lobbied for many accusations against Lecroy, one of which concerned how she allegedly contacted Alex Rodriguez from MLB. . She, in turn, denied the subtleties of what they were saying, and also responded with insults. Lecroy reflected on this particular drama, saying:

I don’t care, but I don’t mean anything to anyone for no reason. I react the way everyone else reacts to me. This is what you saw.

The Bravo alum has largely moved away from these issues with a new man: Brett Randle. After the A-Rod drama, she and Randle actually got engaged, and she thanks him for making her a much “better person.” Randle, in turn, is supposedly very private—which is why he doesn’t appear in “Southern Charm” and why their wedding won’t be filmed for the show. However, Lecroy sees in their completely different dynamics of the relationship, and it’s not for everyone to see, it’s good:

I’m in a different headspace. I’m really happy in my relationship because I’m finally with someone who loves me the way I need to. He is the most incredible person. He’s there for me, no matter what. I turn to him for advice, and he knows how to be a man. It’s nice to be with someone like that. And it’s nice to feel that I’m not so angry and poisonous in the series.

Do I notice a small shadow here? This statement seems like a sly reminder of how Madison Lecroy said many times that Austin Kroll was not a man in “Southern Charm”…So the hatchet is not completely buried? So far, the former couple has been quite cordial in their brief interactions in season 8 of the series. However, in the last episode where Lecroy’s engagement was announced, Kroll makes a serious criticism of his ex-girlfriend, comparing her to Medusa. Lecroy then reacted in the press with some hilarious undertones.

I think this is the danger of working with an ex: the drama never ends completely. Find out how Madison Lecroy, Austin Kroll and their colleagues fare in the remainder of the 8th season of “Southern Charm”. New episodes air on Thursdays at 21:00. EST on Bravo as part of the TV program for 2022, and then on Peacock Premium.