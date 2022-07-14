Southern charm: Leva says that friendship with Cameran has become “uncomfortable”

Leva Bonaparte joined the 7th season of “Southern Charm” and said that her friendship with former star Kameran Eubanks has become “uncomfortable” since she starred in the series. Cameran was one of the first actors and narrator of “Southern Charm” from the first season. She was usually the voice of reason for co-stars Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austin Kroll. While Cameran was largely out of the drama, she inevitably found herself at the center of the drama of former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel and Catherine Dennis.

Thomas and Catherine had a tumultuous relationship that led to a custody battle over their two children, Kensington and Saint. Cameran was a longtime friend of Thomas and often expressed her disdain for Catherine. As revenge, Catherine spread a rumor at the premiere of the 6th season of “Southern Charm” that Cameron’s husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair with a local makeup artist. The rumors turned out to be unfounded, but after season 6, Cameran told fans that she was leaving the show forever to protect her marriage.

Leva appeared several times over the years in “Southern Charm” as a friend of Cameran and joined him as a regular actor in season 7. Unfortunately, her participation in the “Southern Charm” caused a split between her and Cameran. Leva said in a recent podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Jontef: “We had a very, very, very close relationship, I think, for less than ten years. But then when I joined the show, I felt a little awkward because I know she didn’t want to know anything about the show.” The reality TV star shared that “Southern Charm” had become a sore topic for Cameran, and it was difficult to maintain their friendship, not to mention such a large part of Leva’s life.

Although it has been difficult to see Cameran since she moved to the other side of Charleston, Leva remains friendly with Cameran, and the two friends still follow each other on social media. However, after the filming of the 8th season of “Southern Charm” was completed, fans noticed that Leva unsubscribed from his film colleagues Catherine, Craig, Austin, Venita Aspen and Madison Lecroy. Also on the list was Craig’s girlfriend and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. When asked why, Leva replied: “I think by that time I was just tired of a few things… I did it for my personal mental health.” She hinted that there would be a lot of drama this season and said she needed “some space.”

Leva shared that she still maintains relationships with her colleagues in the film “Southern Charm” Olivia Flowers, Naomi Olindo and Shep’s girlfriend Taylor Ann Green. In addition to managing her three establishments in Charleston and starring in the series “Southern Charm”, Leva will present her additional show dedicated to her restaurant Republic Garden and Lounge. As in the case of Vanderpump Rules, the show will tell about the life of its employees while they work shifts and have fun on weekends. Given that so much is going on in Leva’s life, it’s not surprising that the “Southern Charm” star doesn’t have time for drama.