Southern Charm: Catherine Dennis’ Problematic Behavior over the Years

“Southern Charm” star Katherine Dennis has faced the problem of problematic behavior since the show aired in 2014, both on and off screen. From her nasty custody battle with Thomas Ravenel to sending a black woman a monkey emoji, Katherine has always been a topic of conversation among fans and fellow cast members. She is best known for her quick temper and thoughtless remarks, and it seems that Catherine’s life on and off the screen is like a roller coaster.

Catherine comes from a long dynasty of politicians who have had a huge impact in South Carolina. She first appeared in the first season of Southern Charm, and most of the male actors tried to date her. In the end, Catherine stayed with Thomas, who is 30 years older than her. They had two children; however, the relationship ended in 2016. Katherine has gone through many ups and downs because of this relationship, including an unpleasant custody battle, as a result of which she lost custody of her children and ended up in a rehabilitation center. On screen, Katherine has been the center of controversy and scandal, and because she’s from such a small community, her personal difficulties have been a hot topic on reality TV.

During a fierce custody battle, Thomas and Catherine tore each other apart. They both accused each other of substance abuse, and neither of them backed down. In the “Southern Charm” Catherine often became incognito, did not answer the phone or disappeared for a while. She was also accused of spreading rumors about the cheating scandal between Cameran Eubanks and her husband Jason Wimberly. Her colleagues in the film were very concerned about her behavior, but whenever she was confronted, she became aggressive or ran away. In 2020, Catherine again lost full custody of her children and could only see them every second weekend. After the custody battle, Catherine threw a party in Miami with ex-boyfriend Bread Ravenell. Fans were horrified that she valued entertainment more than work to get custody of her children. Fans were quick to condemn her behavior and accused her of inattention and selfishness.

Another controversial event for Catherine was her fierce fight with DJ Tamika over Instagram in 2020, when she starred in the seventh season of “Southern Charm”. However, fans criticized Catherine for her ignorance and stated that she had always been like that and never took responsibility for her actions. A colleague in the film “Southern Charm” Leva Bonaparte tried to convey her actions to the star and accused the others of spoiling Catherine for her inattentive and ignorant behavior. Katherine later apologized; however, fans and DJ Tamika did not accept the apology.

While Catherine went through a lot in her personal life and in “Southern Charm”, some of her actions were problematic. Many fans have a love-hate relationship with her, and they wonder if she will learn from her past mistakes. We hope that the 8th season of “Southern Charm” will answer these questions, but so far it seems that Catherine is still much the same.