Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank to Sell Crypto Money

DBS Group Holdings, located in the Southeast Asian country Singapore, announced that it will start selling crypto money next week. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) will also support the digital asset and crypto currency exchange, which will be called the “DBS Digital Exchange”.

DBS, Singapore’s largest bank, announced that they will benefit from blockchain technology in the new exchange to be created for the purchase and sale of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Announcing that it will support the Southeast Asian bank DBS, the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) also said that it will buy 10% shares from the new crypto-backed platform to be created.

Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX, said: “We are excited to apply the strength we have in market infrastructure and risk management to this initiative. There are many opportunities to build trust and benefit from digital assets globally. We look forward to working closely with DBS to elevate Singapore’s position as the very wealthy international financial center. ” said.

Some details about the stock market to be opened

DBS bank stated that the new digital exchange will only be available to institutional and accredited investors. The crypto currency exchange service, which is among the services of the exchange, will be provided to the mentioned investors. DBS Digital Exchange will allow transactions between four major fiat currencies (SGD, USD, HKD, JPY) and four major cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash and XRP).

At the same time, the stock market; It will also provide tokenization, clearing and custody services. For example, some assets such as stocks and bonds supported by digital assets can be traded on the stock market. Finally, it was stated that an institutional level custody service will be offered in order to securely store digital assets in the stock exchange.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, said the following about the new service:

“The rapid digitalization of assets provides a great opportunity to reshape capital markets. In order for Singapore as a global financial center to be more competitive, we have to accept the mainstream adoption of digital assets and currency swap. DBS is also committed to creating a fully integrated ecosystem to facilitate this adoption. ”

Coindesk reported that CEO Gupta said they were ready to launch cryptocurrency trading next week.



