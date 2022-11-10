Southampton Appointed a New Coach 2 Days Before The Visit to Anfield

While Liverpool will try to avoid that, Southampton will be hoping for a new manager when they arrive at Anfield on Saturday after confirming the appointment of Nathan Jones.

The Saints are currently among the three worst in the Premier League after a run of five defeats and two draws in their last eight matches.

Southampton’s hierarchy has reached its limit after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend by Ralf Hasenhuttl, who sacked the Austrian after almost four years in charge.

He became the fifth top England manager to be sacked this season, after Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel, Bruno Lage and Steven Gerrard.

And soon his replacement was announced, now Jones from Luton is at the helm.

Jones left Luton in ninth place in the championship during his second spell in charge of the Hatters.

Southampton is his first attempt to get into the Premier League after playing in League Two, League One and the Championship, having been at Stoke, Luton and briefly as an acting coach at Brighton in 2014.

His first task is not an easy one, but Jones will no doubt receive support from Roberto De Zerbi, who drew at Anfield in his first match against Brighton earlier this season.

Liverpool’s task is to avoid such a scenario in the last game before the break for the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will have to analyze Jones’ basic philosophy, which is physical and dynamic, but he is not afraid to keep everything in suspense, and that could happen on Saturday.

In seven games against Hasenhüttl’s Southampton, starting in 2019, Klopp’s team has won six times.