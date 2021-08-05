South Park Will Win Another Game, According To Rumor

The creators of South Park are preparing to invest in another game in the series, according to the latest rumors. The production would come from a credit agreement recently established by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the duo behind the show since its first episodes.

We’re still in the early stages of rumors, so it’s always good to keep some skepticism. But the information comes from very reliable sources, having been mentioned by Lucas Shaw in his Bloomberg report and later quoted by Jason Schreier in a tweet.

According to the report, Stone and Parker won a $600 million credit line earlier this year to invest in a variety of projects, including a documentary series, a company to sell marijuana, and a new “3D game that takes place. in the world of South Park“.

Even taking the information as true, we don’t know anything else about the game. The last two releases were RPGs produced by Ubisoft and achieved some success, especially the first one. But we can’t know yet this new game will be another sequel in the same style or a completely different title, with another producer.

Now that information has started to circulate, it shouldn’t be long before we have some more official statement about the possible future game.