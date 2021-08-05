South Park Will Win 14 Films Plus 4 Seasons; Look!

The broadcaster Comedy Central announced this Thursday (5th) the renewal of South Park for another four seasons. With confirmation, the series is now guaranteed until 2027, with 30 seasons in total.

But, to the delight of the fans, the news doesn’t stop there. Series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are expected to produce 14 animated films, which will be released exclusively on Paramount+.

“Matt and Trey are world-renowned creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to provoke the absurdities of our culture. We look forward to expanding and deepening our long-standing relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, head of streaming entertainment.

Parker and Stone also stated that they are happy with the renovation. “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we are delighted that they have been committed to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way of producing the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) immediately supported and allowed us to try something new that turned out to be very well received”.

The first two movies on the list came to streaming later this year.