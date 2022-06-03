South Park: why the series “200” and “201” were banned

There are two banned episodes of South Park: “200” and “201”. The comedy is well known for its crude and controversial material, and although there are a few episodes of South Park that are severely outdated, “200” and “201” caused such an uproar that they were withdrawn from circulation on Comedy Central’s website, South Park Studios. and any streaming platform that broadcasts the show. In total, five episodes of South Park are banned, but season 14 episodes “200” and “201” are especially notorious because they caused a huge protest by Middle Eastern terrorist groups over the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park became known for its crude animation and plot before moving on to more political satire based on current events. However, despite the offensive material, the show has earned numerous awards and accolades, such as the Primetime Emmy Awards, and its success has not changed, remaining one of Comedy Central’s most popular shows.

By topic: Why is Winnie the Pooh banned in China

Censorship was at the heart of the 14th season of South Park, episodes “200” and “201”. The story marks the landmark moment of the show’s 200th episode by referencing several past storylines, including the season 10 episode “Cartoon Wars”, which was inspired by the Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoon controversy. In two installments, Cartman tried to convince Fox to take down Family Guy, a show he hated, by appealing to the network’s concerns about the upcoming portrayal of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

What are the South Park series “200” and “201” about

Episodes “200” and “201” of South Park revolve around past storylines and controversies, and Parker and Stone push the boundaries of censorship, especially in the case of Muhammad. Annoyed that they could show Jesus and other religious icons, the inability to show Muhammad was the focus of the episode. Throughout the entire episode of South Park, celebrities of the past, angry with the city of South Park for constantly ridiculing and mocking them, want to steal powers that Muhammad should not be shown or insulted.

Although Muhammad was previously portrayed in season 10, in season 14 of South Park, in episodes “200” and “201”, Muhammad is not shown. A black rectangle with the word “censorship” appears above the character. Moreover, the dialogue at the end of “201” was completely blocked—it was Comedy Central’s choice to censor the episode for fear of retribution.

Why episodes “200” and “201” of South Park are banned

As expected, the creators’ decision to essentially make fun of the controversy over the Danish Muhammad cartoons led to a significant negative reaction to South Park. Back in 2005, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published unflattering images of the Prophet Muhammad, which led to global unrest and death threats. In Islamic traditions, it is not allowed to depict the Prophet in any way; however, the newspaper published the images and despite the protests of several prominent Muslim groups, the newspaper did not back down.

After the episode “200” aired, the creators of the show and Comedy Central were threatened if they continued to portray the image of Muhammad. Threats and veiled references were made comparing the creators to Dutch director Theo Van Gogh, who was killed after a film he made depicted violence against women in some Islamic societies. While “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone continued to speak out against censorship and defend their work, Comedy Central heavily censored the series to protect its employees. In addition, the network returned and removed the “Super Best Friends” from South Park, as well as censored “Cartoon Wars Parts 1 and 2”. Now all five of these episodes are banned.

The most controversial episodes of South Park

While “200” and “201” are the most prominent examples due to the censorship they continue to tolerate, “South Park” has had no shortage of controversial episodes over 25 seasons. As with “200” and “201”, many of these episodes attracted attention because they were targeted at certain beliefs, minorities, or people. In the case of the 23rd episode of the 23rd season of South Park, “A Group in China”, the whole country reacted violently; Ironically, an episode that criticized how international content should go out of its way to meet Chinese censorship standards led to South Park being removed from the Chinese internet.

In the same spirit as the religious satire “200” and “201”, the 12th episode of the 7th season, the 14th episode of the 9th season “All about Mormons”, “Bloody Mary” and the 12th episode of the 9th season “Trapped in the Closet” were removed. in Mormonism, Catholicism and Scientology, respectively. The latter also insulted one of the main characters, Tom Cruise.