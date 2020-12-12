South Los Angeles Community Leader Dies From covıd-19

Ever A. Linares was 45 years old when the COVID-19 pandemic took his life, leaving his wife Andrea and their seven children in utter sadness.

Ever’s death adds to the more than 20,000 Californians who have died of coronavirus in California; And it occurs at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly, and the number of hospitalized by the pandemic threatens to throw hospital emergency rooms into an unprecedented crisis. Some counties like Orange take extreme measures and delay scheduled surgeries.

Ever started to feel bad on Saturday, November 14. He had a fever, cough, body and throat pain ”, remembers his wife Andrea. His health was complicated by suffering from the kidneys and he had to undergo dialysis three times a week.

“On November 21 when I was taking him on dialysis, he got very sick. His breath began to fail. Instead of going to the dialysis clinic, I rushed him to the hospital ”.

The next day Ever suffered multiple strokes and went into cardiac arrest. “They still managed to revive him after giving him first aid for 10 minutes. He lived for a week fighting for his life until on November 30, I was notified by the hospital that he had had a heart attack. They asked us to go immediately because he was very serious ”.

Adriana and one of her daughters ran out of their house, but when they arrived it was too late. Ever had passed away. “We could only see it through a glass window in the hospital.”

Her voice flooded with pain, she says that the departure of her husband, who was her partner for 17 years, left her heart broken. “He was my spine, my soul mate,” she says sadly.

Ever and Andrea lived with their children in South Los Angeles. Ever is the son of Salvadoran immigrant parents. “He made a living as a community worker.”

Andrea reveals that everyone in her family, including herself, got the coronavirus, but they had very mild symptoms. Because her husband had health conditions, the virus attacked him more strongly.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 93% of people who have died from COVID-19 suffered from pre-existing health conditions. 52% of the deaths have been Latino.

In Ever’s case, knowing his medical situation, he was a little worried that the virus would hit him. “When he got sick, I wondered if he was going to be okay. The last time we spoke was when I took him to the hospital. I said goodbye to him with a hug and a kiss. I told him, you’re going to be fine. ”

While she was admitted to the hospital, she and her children only saw Ever on Facetime.

To Angelenos who still don’t believe in the pandemic, she tells them that the virus is real. “Protect yourself, wash your hands, wear a mask.”

Andrea says Ever was a good man and a leader in the community who always put others first before himself.

“During the pandemic, despite his own health adversities, he distributed masks and protective equipment in the community.”

Ever is survived by his children: Alex and Lea, 23, Ever, 21, Randy, 20, Heaven, 15, Mayla, 13, and Cyrus, 11.

Because he was the main provider for the family, Andrea opened an account on the GoFundMe site to receive donations from the community: https://www.gofundme.com/f/let039s-come-together-for-ever-linares039- family? utm_source = customer & utm_medium = email & utm_campaign = p_cp + share-sheet

“We need your help for the family during these painfully unprecedented times. We are asking for financial assistance to raise funds for funerals and family expenses. ”

Resilient organization director and co-founder Michael Guedel said that Ever was also one of the co-founders of this organization, and was committed to saving youth from gangs, making communities safer and stronger, by providing anti-violence services. through the union of businesses, residents, local government agencies and community organizations.

He was also an instructor at the Urban Peace Institute, where he was dedicated to promoting peace strategies to end violence in cities affected by gangs, poverty and insecurity.

Hospitalizations on the rise

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to experience a high number of new deaths and coronavirus cases each day, more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Until December 10, 3,433 people were hospitalized, and 23% of them were in intensive care. In the past two days alone, the number of hospitalized patients increased to more than 300.

“Two weeks into Thanksgiving, we are witnessing a devastating impact on the actions that people took during the holidays. If a family member or friend invites you to spend time together, please kindly decline, “says Bárbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“By not following safety rules, we run a risk that could have catastrophic consequences, with overcrowded hospitals and seriously ill patients unable to get the care they need,” he says.

And it is urgent to return to what we did in the spring, at the beginning of the pandemic, when few people went out on the streets and took seriously their responsibility to take care of each other. “This will decrease the spread, protect the most vulnerable residents and prevent deaths. Our actions can save lives ”.

Scheduled surgeries postponed

In neighboring counties such as Orange, health authorities have warned that the emergency health system may collapse due to the excessive increase in the number of patients with COVID-19. The capacity in the intensive care area has exceeded 85%.

In a memo sent to hospitals and ambulance providers, Dr. Carl Shultz, director of emergency medical services for the Orange County Health Care Agency, directed hospitals to activate their plans for the rebound in hospitalizations, stating alternative treatment areas and postponing scheduled surgeries.

“The Orange County health care system is now in crisis, as a result of the overwhelming rise in the number of patients infected with COVID, ambulances for emergencies wait hours to transfer patients from their vehicles to emergency departments” Dr. Shultz said in a memo.

Unless actions are put in place to stem the new wave of COVID-19 cases, emergency medical services may fall. At the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, tents were set up outside the emergency room to deal with the surge in coronavirus patients.



