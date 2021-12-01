South Korea Reported First Five Omicron Patients Of Coronavirus

South Korea today reported the first five infections with the new omicron patients of coronavirus, registered in people associated with arrivals from Nigeria.

A couple who arrived from Nigeria on November 24, a friend who came to pick them up at the airport, and two women who traveled to Nigeria and returned to South Korea on November 23 were infected.

South Korean authorities are considering introducing additional border controls after banning foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other South African countries as of Sunday, with the aim of protecting against omicron, which is transmitted faster than other strains of the corona virus.

South Korean citizens coming from those African countries will be in quarantine for at least ten days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

South Korea today reported 5,123 new coronavirus infections, most of which were registered in Seoul and surrounding areas, where more than 80 percent of the capacity of the covid intensive care unit has been filled.

More than 720 patients infected with the corona virus are in a serious or critical condition, mostly since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths from the effects of the infection in one day has ranged between 30 and 50 in recent weeks.