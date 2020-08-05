South Korea Announces 5G Download Speed Average

The average speed of 5G download measured in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has been announced. Even in the most crowded parts of the country, a stable 650 Mbps download speed can be given. It was also announced that the upload speed was 64 Mbps.

Having one of the fastest internet services in the world, South Korea has become one of the leading countries in the 5G network. According to the statement made by the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology, the average 5G download speed in the capital city of Seoul and six other cities is 656.6 Mbps.

The Ministry announced that these new speeds were four times faster than the average internet speed of 158.53 Mbps measured for 4G LTE networks last year. It should also be noted that the measurements were made between January and June of this year.

Can reach 789 Mbps internet speed

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, the three largest operators in South Korea, can reach an average of 789 Mbps, 652 Mbps and 528.6 Mbps respectively in the capital Seoul. Using NSA networks currently operating in the 3.5 GHz spectrum, South Korea is preparing to launch standalone mmWave spectrum networks later this year.

High speed internet also in crowded areas

South Korea, one of the most developed countries in the world in terms of internet usage, manages to make a difference to many countries in the world in terms of speed. While the measured 5G internet speeds of the country offer a download speed of 654 Mbps even in crowded environments, when we look at the download speed, we see a value that we do not even see at download speeds in our country such as 63 Mbps.

The ministry stated that in order to measure these internet speeds homogeneously, it measures over 11,000 crowded areas such as shops, libraries, universities, entertainment areas, hospitals, exhibition centers, subways and terminals.

The total 5G volume of the three major operators for the delivery of high speed internet in Seoul reached 425.5 square kilometers at the end of July. Let us state that the entire city has an area of ​​605.2 square kilometers.



