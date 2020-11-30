South Korea already has 10 million 5G users

South Korea was one of the first places in the world to adopt the 5G connection and pioneering is taking effect. Currently, the country has about 10 million users with cell phones bringing the connection standard. Brazil, for its part, has not even held the auction of frequencies for technology and may end up being one of the largest countries lagging behind in the segment, wasting opportunities in important sectors of the new economy.

The information was revealed by the South Korean Ministry of Science and Technology. In October, the country registered 9.98 million smartphone users with 5G.

The number represents a jump of approximately 735 thousand users in relation to the data released in September. In addition, the increase makes 5G occupy 14.2% of all cell phone subscriptions in South Korea, which has 70.4 million handsets with the new connection standard.

Pioneering

South Korea was one of the first countries in the world to adopt the 5G connection and started implementing the new standard in the first half of 2019. In addition to the pioneering spirit, another factor that helped in the expansion of the novelty was the manufacturers Samsung and LG, which are headquartered in the country and invest heavily in cell phones with the technology.

The new jump in the number of users comes after the arrival of the iPhone 12 line, which was launched by Apple in September. The new smartphones are the first of the brand with support for 5G and consolidate the new connection standard in the market.

IPhones with 5G are already available in Brazil and compete with a series of Android devices that also have support for the technology. However, the country does not yet have the necessary infrastructure to make the network standard work here.



