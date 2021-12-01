South America Gets Another Google Cloud Region

Google Cloud announced this Wednesday (1) the start of its new operation in Santiago, capital of Chile, and second in South America. In conjunction with São Paulo, inaugurated in 2017, the region will bring a global infrastructure, open and scalable, enabling organizations to benefit from the full potential of the cloud.

The new facility will feature three zones representing sets of computing resources, in addition to five submarine cables. It will offer services such as Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Bigtable and BigQuery.

The start of operations in Santiago offers Brazilian organizations a second alternative to run their workloads with a low delay rate and greater coverage of IT infrastructure against disaster recovery.

Another advantage is access to Global Load Balancer, a scalable and high-performance load balancing tool on the Google Cloud Platform, which allows the distribution of workloads between Brazil and Chile, sending a request to the nearest region and obtaining a more effective response in application.

In June this year, the company announced the Firmina submarine cable, which leaves the east coast of the United States for Las Toninas (Argentina), with landing stations at Praia Grande (São Paulo) and Punta Del Este (Uruguay). This will be the largest submarine cable in the world and is scheduled to start operating in 2023.

What is a Google Cloud Region?

Unlike Google’s data centers, which are dedicated to processing applications from services like YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs, a Google Cloud region is an infrastructure dedicated to cloud services such as storage and platforms.