Source of Colossal Stones Discovered in Stonehenge

Scientists studying stone samples from Stonehenge revealed where huge stones came from. Accordingly, the people who built Stonehenge carried the stones from a hill 25 kilometers away.

According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, scientists have managed to unravel an important mystery about Stonehenge, one of the most mysterious works in history. Although scientists have still not been able to solve the method used in the construction of the building that has been standing for thousands of years, at least now we have a response to where the stones were moved from.

More than 40 years ago, research that began with a stone sample taken to the US after the conservation work at Stonehenge was brought back to England in 2018 and donated to Brighton University, the source of tons of stones in the building, which is also on the UNESCO World Heritage List. revealed.

According to the results of the research, all but one of the 52 single stone shakes forming Stonehenge were moved to the monument from the area called West Wood, 25 kilometers from Stonehenge. Scientists have found that when they compare the stone sample in question to the sandstone samples on the Marlborough hill 25 kilometers away, they have successfully matched.

Making a statement on the subject, geomorphologist David Nash said, “The Sarsen stones form Stonehenge’s iconic outer circle and center. Considering the size of the stones, they must either be dragged or moved by rollers. We cannot create a route for now, but at least we have a starting and ending point. ” said.



