Soundtrack for Persona franchise games hits Spotify

The games in the Persona franchise are excellent, but if there is one factor that stands out too much is its soundtrack. No matter what title you start playing in the series, you can’t help but get excited about your music. Fortunately, you can now enjoy them even on Spotify.

That’s because the soundtrack of several of the games in the franchise recently reached the streaming music service. There are no less than 746 different tracks that you can listen to in different playlists separated by each game.

The albums of the tracks included in Spotify (along with the links for each one) are as follows:

Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

Persona 2 Sound Collection Vol. 6

Persona 3 FES Original Soundtrack

Persona 3 Original Soundtrack

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Original Soundtrack

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Soundtrack Advanced CD

Persona 4 Golden Original Soundtrack

Persona 4 Original Soundtrack

Persona 4: The Ultimax Ultra Suplex Hold Original Soundtrack

Persona 5 Original Soundtrack

Persona Music Fes 2013 ~ in Nippon Budokan

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Original Soundtrack

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Original Soundtrack

Super Live Persona 2015 ~ in Nippon Budokan –Night of the Phantom-

Enough content for those who are fans of this classic RPG series, don’t you think? Unfortunately, the songs Persona 5 Royal have not been released yet, possibly because Atlus has already mentioned that it will release the track for that game on a vinyl record later this year. The way is going to be to wait some time for the same to happen in digital version.

