Getting into the headlines with provocative statements has become almost a hobby for American singer and songwriter Kanye West. From attacking the pride of the Jewish community with anti-Semitic statements to calling names to his ex-wife and her then boyfriend Pete Davidson, he may have made people believe that he needed some kind of rehabilitation.

However, this is nothing new for E. Controversial statements are rather synonymous with the owner of Donda Academy, since the world knows about his fame. A few years ago, when he was probably happily married to TV presenter Kim Kardashian, he expressed some opinion about 400 years of black slavery, and the world almost took him by the throat. So let’s go back to the time when Ye was Kanye West and had something to say about slavery.

Kanye West once provoked a crowd with his controversial statements about slavery.

The Yeezus singer appeared in an interview at TMZ headquarters in 2018, where they talked about the history of slavery, because now the 45-year-old rapper and businessman has used his freedom of speech to declare that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice.” The rapper further added: “You’ve been there for 400 years, and that’s all of you. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.” And even though he thought no one could say anything about it, one of the TMZ employees called Ye on the carpet.

This buck dancing, stepin fetchit, boot licking, uncle ruckus, Kanye West, is wearing confederate flags, MAGA hats, and white lives matter shirts, saying slavery was a choice, and now pushing the lie that #GeorgeFloyd died of fentanyl and wasn’t murdered by police. Ye is trash. pic.twitter.com/FvktSAufLQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 16, 2022

Van Lathan apparently acted as a harsh critic of the Praise God singer when he introduced him to the truth of thousands of African Americans, saying that although Ye earns money from his talent, many have to “deal with marginalization.” Marginalization is the result of hundreds of years of slavery, which, according to West, was a choice. Besides becoming the voice of many, Lathan also expressed his disappointment and annoyance towards Ye.

Y'all. @VanLathan was sitting at his desk, minding his own damn business. Little did he know that he would be called to give the testimony of his life. And if Kanye hears ANYONE through this, it will be Van, a true fan who spoke from the heart with much to lose. Salute. pic.twitter.com/fOlLsQVOwR — April (@ReignOfApril) May 2, 2018

West then explained that he was aware that they did not chain slaves and put them on board the boat of their own free will. Then he turned the whole argument on himself, arguing that people of color cannot go through a harsh period again, so he raised the 400-year threshold. Freedom of thought is now necessary, according to the West. “It was just an idea. [O] again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas.”

How do you feel about Kanye West’s statements about slavery? Feel free to share your thoughts below.