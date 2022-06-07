Sound Speed Simulator Codes (June 2022)

Sitelinks

Sonic Speed Simulator is a super popular Roblox fan game created in collaboration between Sega of America and Gamefam, the developer of Roblox. At the time of writing, the game had more than 20 thousand active players, and managed to collect more than 300 million visits. And since launching earlier this year in Roblox, the free multiplayer game has received several updates, adding new characters, levels and more.

This week, a live broadcast of Sonic Central 2022 took place, and Sonic developers shared a new code that Sonic Speed Simulator players can use to unlock ciao on the exotic Amy theme. Chao was first introduced to the Sonic series with Sonic Adventure. They are charming creatures that can be nurtured to become stronger, and can even evolve into different forms.

At the bottom, Sonic Speed Simulator players can find a list with all the currently active codes for the game, as well as a section with instructions on how to use these codes in the game.

Sonic Speed Simulator players in Roblox can use the following codes to unlock useful rewards such as a unique Ciao and free power-ups. At the time of writing, these are the only codes that work at the moment, and we are not quite sure when they will expire, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible. It is worth noting that each code can be used only once.

Amazing35 – Free Boosts 25k – Free Boost Riders – Unlocks Sonic Riders Suit with Green Soniccentral Sunglasses – Exotic Amy Chao thumbsup – Special Bloxian Chao

Now, to activate the codes in Sonic Speed Simulator, click the store icon at the bottom of the screen. On the next menu screen, it will be possible to redeem codes. Go ahead and enter the code, and then click the big blue “Redeem” button.

To upgrade to Sonic Speed Simulator, people will need to create a Roblox account on the official website and then find the game in the search bar. There are many fan-created Sonic inspired games in Roblox, so make sure it’s the right game.

Roblox account registration is free, and most games can be played without paying a single dollar.

Roblox on mobile devices, PC and Xbox One.