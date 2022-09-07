Souls-Like Remnant: From The Ashes May Get a Sequel

Remnant: From the Ashes may get a sequel at some point in the future, as its developer Gunfire Games recently registered trademarks for key phrases that indicate a follow-up game may be on the way. Released back in 2019, the game Remnant: From the Ashes is similar to Souls and has been praised for its unique setting and approach to the genre. After the release of Remnant: From the Ashes received positive reviews, and many fans wondered if Gunfire Games could capitalize on this success by releasing a sequel.

A prequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, released back in 2020, called Chronos: Before the Ashes, has already been released. Unlike Remnant: From the Ashes, in which the player and his friends team up to destroy an evil creature known as the Root, in Chronos: Before the Ashes, fans enter a mysterious maze to save the player character’s homeland from the great evil. Although Chronos: Before the Ashes received mostly average reviews from critics, this does not mean that Gunfire Games will abandon the franchise, and perhaps, instead of a prequel, the studio decided to delve into the fight with the Root.

Now it seems that there is a possibility that a new name Remnant is in development, as a Reddit user known as LongJonSiIver has discovered several interesting trademarks registered by Gunfire Games. One of them is designed for “Remnant 2”, and the other is specifically for “Remnant: From the Ashes 2”. While this may immediately excite fans, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes will be revealed any time soon.

The registration of Gunfire Games trademarks for a possible sequel may indicate a number of things, including that the studio is simply protecting its intellectual property so that no one can claim the title of Remnant: From the Ashes 2 in a fan sequel or something like that. However, with the success of Remnant: From the Ashes and its reputation as an excellent game similar to Souls, it is possible that Gunfire Games may want to release a sequel to the game.

The release of Remnant: From the Ashes in 2019 is not the last thing gamers saw in this game, and in 2021 the next generation version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S was released. In addition, some DLC has been released for Remnant: From the Ashes, such as the Swamps of Corsus expansion. While new content has been released recently for Souls-like, fans wanting a sequel can wait for years, especially if Gunfire Games has only registered trademarks for it so far.

Remnant: From The Ashes is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.