SoulCode Academy Opens Vacancies For Free Technology Courses

SoulCode: A few days ago, the Brazilian Edtech SoulCode Academy revealed that registration is open until the month of February for two courses in its grid: Salesforce and Data Engineering. Both are aimed at the technology market and are available for free.

While the selection process for the Data Engineering course starts on 1/31 and ends on 2/28, vacancies for the Salesforce course were opened on 01/18 and ended on 2/14. Both are part of the SoulCode Academy Bootcamp with the intention of offering a program to direct, accelerate skills and train professionals in a short time.

It’s free!

According to information from the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom), Brazil needs to train at least 70 thousand people with a technological profile annually, however, the current number is only 46 thousand people.

“Our objective is to train and train future professionals in the area with the purpose of encouraging technological education, initiation and digital inclusion, social impact, diversity and employability”, said the specialist in Technology and Digital Transformation and co-founder of SoulCode, Fabricio Cardoso.

Classes are all live, online, free and should last up to 16 weeks. To check all the details, just access the official SoulCode Academy website.