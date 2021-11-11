SoulCalibur VI is Another Game To Remove Denuvo

SoulCalibur VI: Bandai Namco has announced that it will remove Denuvo’s DRM system from the SoulCalibur VI game. After Tekken 7, this is the producer’s second fighting game to get rid of the controversial anti-piracy program.

SoulCalibur VI joins a growing list of games that forgo Denuvo after release. Square Enix has also recently dropped DRM from several of its games, including Nier: Replicant and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. And these are just a few more examples among many that take Denuvo after launch.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a boycott of DRM after the many problems it caused players. In fact, it’s speculated that Denuvo has some incompatibility with Intel’s new generation Alder Lake processors, and that developers are more concerned with ensuring they get their games optimized for these new hardware items.

It is not uncommon to remove Denuvo after a game has been released some time ago. SoulCalibur VI came out in 2018, so it’s no surprise that Bandai Namco takes protection from the game now. Despite the many complaints from PC gamers, it doesn’t seem like developers are scaling back the use of DRM in their games, at least for release. To date, one of the few game examples that we’ve had giving up on Denuvo before launching is Humankind.