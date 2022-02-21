Soul Hackers 2 Confirms Its Release Date In A Spectacular Gameplay Trailer

Soul Hackers 2: Atlus confirms the release of Soul Hackers 2 on August 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. The company shows an action-packed gameplay trailer. Soul Hackers 2 transcends the public light. Atlus confirms the launch of the sequel on August 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. A day earlier, on the 25th, it will arrive in Japan. In the case of the computer version, you will find it on both Steam and the Windows Store. You can see his revelation trailer at the top of this news.

“In a war between demon summoners, it’s up to Ringo and his team to decrypt destiny and save the world from the apocalypse,” the company explains in its official description. Few data have come out of the project. In fact, it has not transpired if it will arrive localized in Spanish.

What is Souls Hackers about?

The saga is part of a spin off of Shin Megami Tensei, with the nickname Devil Summoner. We must go back to the year 1997 to see its debut in Sega Saturn. Two years later he would do the same on PlayStation. Later a version would come to Nintendo 3DS that would mark its export outside the Japanese borders.

At FreeGameTips we analyzed that landing through 3DS in 2013. In our conclusions we said that the improvements compared to the Saturn version had an “important weight”. “Soul Hackers, a title that brings together the characteristics that usually stand out in any chapter of the franchise. The strong storyline that greets us blends seamlessly with gameplay that will sound dated to many, but can still be enjoyed by giving it a try.”

On the other hand, we praise the combat system, linked “to the demon acquisition system”. “It is as profound as it is addictive. Once we get used to it, it is difficult to turn off the console before seeing how the credits scroll across the screen. Other details, such as the fact of having specific designs for all the characters that appear in the plot or the weight of the animated videos, which are once again the reward for our hard efforts in combat, give an idea of ​​the degree of dedication that Atlus has put both into this port and into the development of the original adventure.” You can read the full text at this link.