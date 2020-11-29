Soul Calibur VI to receive Hwang in December as DLC

Hwang will be the fourth and final character in the second season pass of Soul Calibur VI. It will arrive on December 2 with the new Character Creation Set.

Soul Calibur VI prepares to welcome its fourth and final fighter from the second season pass. Hwang Seong-gyeong is chosen to land in the fighting game on December 2.

The swordsman has not always participated in the selection of fighters in the saga. Despite its loss in the fourth and fifth installments, it returns in 2020 with a renewed appearance. Along with the character, it has been confirmed which elements the Character Creation Set F will include, a pack that adds even more cosmetics related to the Tekken franchise.

As is customary in its post-launch period, its arrival is accompanied by free content. We are talking about a new combat scenario, called Motien Pass Ruins. On the other hand we can expect new episodes for Mitsurugi and Nightmare, as well as the cosmetic set of Seong Mi-na Classic.

You will have two ways to get Hawng. By choosing the individual method, you can add it to the campus for 5.99 euros. If you prefer the complete pack, the second season pass is at a price of 32.99 euros. Purchasing it will give you access to four fighters (Hilde, Haohmaru, Setsuka, and Hwang), four Character Creation Sets (C, D, E, and F), and a bonus with Soul Calibur IV and Soul Calibur V.

The base game participates in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in its console version. In our analysis, we said that it is “a return to the origins that tries, with success, to replicate what marveled at the initial trilogy.” The “power of its offer for single player lovers” was one of the reasons why it obtained an 8.8 out of 10. “It is presented as a major return that is respectful of the best glory days of the franchise” , we concluded.

You can find it on PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backward compatibility service for the new generation of consoles.



