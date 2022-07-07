Sorvigolova Charlie Coxa and war V Lawe Vincenta D ‘ Onofrio snova officerьь vmeste chisels beforeistoящ series

While Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team have not yet done everything possible to provide the stars of Netflix’s “Defenders” with their own projects within the MCU itself, the next step has been taken to make all this a magnificent reality. It looks like Charlie Cox will once again play the roles of Matt Murdock and Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio will once again wear classic suits and Kingpin cufflinks, and this time it will be for the same project. It is reported that the actors will become new colleagues in the film, who will join the upcoming Disney + series “Echo”.

According to early reports via THR, one of Echo’s storylines involves Daredevil’s attempt to find his former ally. Although the identity of the said ally has not been confirmed, there are rumors that it will be Jessica Jones, a cool detective. which Kristen Ritter portrayed in her own separate series. A potential clue hinting at JJ’s own return is the fact that Disney+ changed the name of the former Netflix show to A.K.A. Jessica Jones, which some fans believe is a sign that the studio wants to do more with her.

Considering that Echo is a spinoff of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye series, featuring Alaqua Cox as the main character and Maya Lopez’s alter ego, it won’t be the biggest surprise to hear that Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise the role of Wilson. Fisk again for a separate series. But does this make the news less interesting? Not an iota. I can’t imagine that fans will turn down more Kingpin in any capacity.

The same goes for Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil,” especially after the actor once again played Matt Murdoch in the rumored “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 2021. Moreover, at the beginning of 2022, there were reports that Disney + is actively developing its own series “Daredevil”. So, if all this turns out to be real, then Echo, apparently, will prepare everything for the beginning of the “Man without Fear” series.

Will Daredevil and Kingpin be able to fight in Echo again? We can only hope. The show is currently being filmed in Atlanta, with no clear window on when it might be available to Disney+ subscribers, other than that it will happen in 2023. But we will wait for that time to come.

While waiting, don’t forget to check out everything else that will soon appear on the small screen, with our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.