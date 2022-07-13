Sorry, Lady Gaga’s shippers, Bradley Cooper has a new love interest

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star Is Born with this version of the story, which was told three times before the first played Jackson Mayne and the second played Ellie Mayne. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in “A Star Is Born” was so powerful that many people hoped the two were actually dating in real life, which only intensified when the duo performed the passionate duet “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. Well, excuse these particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.

According to Page Six, Bradley Cooper has been dating Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton’s top advisers/aides, for the past few months. A source told the publication that Vogue editor Anna Wintour “played matchmaker” with the two of them, and they kept their relationship “very quiet.” Cooper previously dated actress Dianne Argon and had previously been in a four-year relationship with Irina Shayk (in 2017, their daughter Lea de Saint was born), and as of November 2021, Abedin was in the final stages of divorce from former politician Anthony Weiner.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin apparently secretly attended the Met Gala on May 2, although they kept their distance from each other as they walked the red carpet. The same unnamed source said the following about the dynamics between Cooper and Abedin:

They are perfect for each other. They are both involved in power, politics and human affairs.

Although this is another blow to the people who wanted Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to be together, to be honest, the main actors of “A Star is Born” have made it quite clear over the years that nothing romantic is going on between them. . Back in 2019, Gaga said their job was to make people “believe we’re in love,” and called the press behind their alleged relationship “very stupid.” Then, at the end of 2021, Cooper said that the loving eyes he and Gaga cast at each other during an Oscar performance were just meant to recreate their chemistry from the movie and reduce the “anxiety level.”

However, the fact that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are not romantically linked does not mean that they are not close to each other. Last December, Gaga said she had trusted Cooper for “many years” and “always appreciated his support and advice, his thoughts about my future endeavors.” So it’s quite possible that someday we’ll see Cooper and Gaga on screen together again. While Gaga played before “A Star Is Born,” the 2018 film definitely took part of her career to new heights. Since then, she has starred in the House of Gucci and is going to perform with Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel.

As for Bradley Cooper, his latest film work includes a starring role in Guillermo del Toro’s “Alley of Nightmares” and a vocal reproduction of a Raccoon rocket in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Along with new Rocket appearances that will appear in the near future in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Edition” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, he also plays Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” which will be released to Netflix subscribers sometime in 2023. Stay tuned on CinemaBlend to learn more about his professional endeavors and how things are going between him and Huma Abedin.