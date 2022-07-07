Sopranos: Why Tony’s Mother is Computer Graphics in Season 3

Attention! The following contains SPOILERS for many Newark saints.

One of the most memorable and strange moments in the Soprano Clan was the bizarre computer graphics of Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand) appeared in the third season, which made many viewers wonder why showrunner David Chase included this scene. Unfortunately, Marchand died during the show’s run, which led to the Sopranos killing her character off-screen, leaving Tony (James Gandolfini) distraught. Many of the main actors meet their end in The Sopranos, but the death of Tony Soprano’s mother undoubtedly affected him the most. It is noteworthy that their relationship is further explored in the prequel film “The Sopranos Clan” “Many Saints from Newark”, which tells a lot about the life of a teenager Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini).

“The Sopranos Clan” is ostensibly a mafia series, but thematically it’s a series about a family drama, so it’s fitting that Tony’s mother Livia played an important role in seasons 1 and 2. Livia also plays an important role in the prequel. 14 years after the Soprano Clan finale, “Many Saints from Newark” 2021 offers the story of Tony’s origin, revealing not only his relationship with mentor and “uncle” Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), but also allowing viewers to look at a much younger Livy Soprano (Vera Farmiga).

In the third season of the series “The Sopranos Clan”, Marchand appeared on the screen only once, in the aforementioned scene, in which computer graphics were used. Tony confronts his mother to warn her not to expose him to the FBI. The conversation turns into an argument about Livia’s refusal to fill out the books that his wife Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) bought for her 20 years ago—magazines designed for her to share her life experiences with her grandchildren. The subtext of the scene is clear: Tony is very angry at his mother for her refusal to behave like a mother. In the end, Tony Soprano’s mother had to be visualized in computer graphics because their story wasn’t over yet.

Why did The Sopranos Clan use computer graphics for Libya in Season 3

The reason for Marchand’s computer visualization was that, unfortunately, she died in 2000 between the filming of seasons 2 and 3. Instead of replacing the actress, Chase decided to abandon his plans for the character and instead kill her using computer graphics to give her and Tony together in one final scene. This was achieved by superimposing Livia’s face on the body of another actress, cut out along with the footage – all using dialogues recorded earlier in the series. The effect is, to put it mildly, uncomfortable, which is not surprising. In 2001, the computer graphics technologies used to create the aged Luke Skywalker and the young Eleven from season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” remained 20 years from perfection, and the showrunners had to work with the technologies of that time to give Tony Soprano’s mother the last scene.

Chase described his motivation for this scene in an interview with the Chicago Tribune back in 2001, stating that he felt the characters had to have this last interaction on screen for the sake of the narrative as a whole: “I thought it was necessary for it to be on the table in this story. We don’t just need to go back to what happened in the past.” Tony Soprano both hated and loved his mother, and this experience is fundamental to understanding his character’s motives. Chase claims that Tony Soprano’s mother not only didn’t support and pulled away when she actually faced these problems, “we see that Livia continues to think about herself.” The episode clears up any lingering questions about whether she regretted or redeemed herself before she died. According to Chase, he “felt the need to build the rest of the story”—a story in which Tony plunges deeper and deeper into family troubles and sociopathic actions.

Why the scene with Livia in the third season of the TV series “The Sopranos” was perfect

There is an additional thematic bonus in the fact that the late actor appears through computer graphics – at this point it reinforces Tony’s own feelings for his mother. Livia gives the impression of being almost creepy, but not quite human, and this monstrous quality reflects the nature of her cruelty towards her son. Although there are hints that Livia Soprano suffered from dementia, it is also clear that she is just a terrible person. By season 3 of the TV series “The Sopranos” Tony’s mother Soprano betrayed him, rejected his love and tried her best to hurt him again and again. Tony does not believe that he deserves such treatment, and does not understand it. In Tony’s eyes, Livia became a copy of herself, a ghostly embodiment of their toxic history. This is also reflected in Tony’s reaction to Livia’s death, as Tony fuels his self-hatred by convincing himself that he didn’t love her enough and that he never deserved his own mother’s love.

The roots of Tony’s self-hatred are found in many saints of Newark, where it turns out that both Tony’s father and mother were not good parents for the boy.