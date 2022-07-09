Soprano stars honor actor Polly Tony Sirico after his death

The cast of The Sopranos paid tribute to the late actor Tony Sirico. Sirico was an unsurpassed performer in gangster films, including “Mafia Queen”, “Love and Money”, “Fingers”, “Jury for One Man”, “Bullets over Broadway”, “Gotti”, “In Search of One-Eyed Jimmy”, “Land of Cops” and “Mickey Blue Eyes”, and also in the movie “Martin”. Scorsese classics “Nice Guys” and “Casino”. Unfortunately, the actor died yesterday in a nursing home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 79.

The culmination of his experience in the world of gangster cinema was the portrayal of the iconic character Paulie Walnuts in the TV series “The Sopranos.” This character, born as Paulie Gualtieri, is a changeable and unpredictable soldier who trusts the main character Tony Soprano. While his intense paranoia and short temper put him in some sticky situations, he eventually became the capo of the DiMeo family. Sirico appeared in 74 episodes out of 86, making him the seventh most popular actor for the entire existence of the classic HBO series.

Now the cast of The Sopranos Clan has taken to social media to share their tribute to their former colleague. Among the actors who honored Sirico’s death with touching words and photos is Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Jennifer Melfi), who shared that he was “a worthwhile guy who always supported me.” Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) chimed in, saying he was “as cool, as loyal, and as generous as anyone I’ve ever known,” while Stevie Van Zandt (Silvio Dante) called him “a great character on and off screen.””.

The rest of the posts from Jamie Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Joseph R. Gannascoli (Vito Spatafore) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) seem to match. Although Sirico was obviously as cool as the characters he portrayed on screen, they share a side of him that is as cuddly as a teddy bear. The actors remembered him for his kindness, humor, hugs and loyalty, which was as strong, if not more than Paulie Walnuts himself.

The tributes of these Sopranos actors are just some of the many that have appeared on social media over the past 24 hours. Sirico is a cult actor who was very much loved by friends, family and fans. Although his characters could sometimes be rude and cruel, he left behind many people who loved him, which is a sign of a great colleague and friend, as well as a talented performer.