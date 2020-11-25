Sophie Turner: that hot jacket that all her fans will tear off!

Sophie Turner is always on top of form. The actress stepped out in a Mango jacket and everyone is going to want to copy her look.

Sophie Turner is the mother of a baby girl of a few months. The actress hit the streets with a Mango jacket!

Sophie Turner first rose to prominence in the Game of Thrones series a few years ago. The young woman put herself in the shoes of Sansa Stark and was a huge success. Since then, she has come a long way and fans have seen her at the movies.

However, Joe Jonas’s sweetheart left her acting career behind. She focuses on her private life and got married almost two years ago to her boyfriend. They made a very beautiful wedding ceremony in the South of France.

Sophie Turner wasted no time and got pregnant. The starlet waited a long time to announce her pregnancy and recently gave birth.

Joe Jonas and the star had a baby girl and named her Willa. The child is the delight of the small family and the actress spends a lot of time walking in parks with her.

SOPHIE TURNER DARE TO LEATHER JACKET FROM MANGO!

Sophie Turner is a mother hen, who spends a lot of time with her daughter. So, Monday, November 23, she took advantage of the good weather to go for a walk with her baby. The star was in Los Angeles with her husband Joe Jonas and wanted to get some fresh air in the midst of Covid.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old star has carefully chosen her clothes to go out on the streets of L.A. Indeed, she put on a black leather jacket, which comes straight from Mango, reports Refinery29. She matched her jacket with leggings of the same color.

Sophie Turner did not forget to put on a mask in order to avoid having the Covid. In any case, his fans will be able to copy his look once again. The jacket remains accessible and Sophie likes to wear both high fashion clothes and affordable clothes.

In addition to her jacket, the starlet brought a little flair to her look. Indeed, she put on her new pair of boots from Louis Vuitton. The star had shown them the same day in Story Instagram and was very proud of his purchase.



