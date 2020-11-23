Sophie Turner surprises with another tattoo

The HBO series, Game of Thrones, saw its end after 10 incredible seasons, despite its end, the actors of the series continue to cause a sensation among fans, especially Sophie Turner and her recent daughter.

Sophie Turner celebrated the arrival of her daughter a few months ago, which she has managed to keep a total mystery and secret before all media.

But, it seems that Turner has added a new tattoo to her beautiful body, which the followers of the actress have wondered if it is about the Game of Thrones series.

Fans of the actress noticed her tattoo when Sophie shared a photo of her shirt on one of her Instagram stories. Check out the photo here.

Sophie already had a ‘J’ tattooed on her wrist by her husband, she got the tattoo in February 2018, with Joe getting an ‘S’ in the same spot. But now she has added the initial ‘W’ for her daughter, supposedly named Willa.

Recall that Sophie Turner already has several tattoos on her body, which one of them was the most controversial of all, for “supposedly” revealing the end of Game of Thrones, having written, “The herd survives.”



